ICC, BCCI to launch organ donation initiative during Ahmedabad ODI; Indian players urge everyone to join

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and other Indian players appealed to everyone to join the organ donation drive during the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the ICC announced on Monday that an organ donation drive will be launched during the third ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. ICC Chairman Jay Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the development and the BCCI shared a video with the Indian players urging everyone to join the initiative.

"On the occasion of the 3rd ODI between India and England in Ahmedabad on February 12th, we are proud to launch an awareness initiative - "Donate Organs, Save Lives." Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and create lasting impact beyond the field," Jay Shah wrote. "Through this initiative, we urge everyone to take a step towards giving the greatest gift of all - the gift of life. One pledge, one decision, can save multiple lives. Let’s come together and make a difference!"

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Varun Chakravarthy were among some of the Indian players who appealed to everyone who could, to pledge their organs and play the 'winning shot of life' for many.

Watch the video here:

It is a weekday but still a significant crowd is expected to attend the series finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series has already grabbed eyeballs and the spectators have filled the stadiums across the length and breadth of the country.

India sealed the series the three-match ODI series taking an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the second game at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. Captain Rohit Sharma stormed back to form with a rapid 119 off 90 balls while the likes of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who played a key role in setting up the Nagpur win in the opener, also contributed with important knocks as the Men in Blue are treading nicely in the build-up to the Champions Trophy.