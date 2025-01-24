ICC announces ODI Team of 2024, no Indian on list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf (left) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (right)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, January 24 revealed the ODI team of 2024. Notably, India played only three ODI matches in the calendar year and lost all of them against Sri Lanka, resulting in none of the cricketers getting picked for the prestigious list. On the other hand, four Sri Lanka internationals have been named in the squad and three from Pakistan.

Southpaw Saim Ayub and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have been named as openers. Notably, the Pakistan international made his debut in November but quickly announced his arrival in ODI cricket by scoring 515 runs in nine matches at an average of 64.67. He was terrific in the series against Australia and also hit a century against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Gurbaz, on the other hand, made 531 runs in 11 matches and was extremely impactful against Ireland, South Africa and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the middle order is filled with Sri Lankan players. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka have been named at three, four and five respectively.

Nissanka amassed 694 runs in 12 matches, Mendis made 742 in 17 while Asalanka hit 605 in 16. The trio was extremely valuable for Sri Lanka’s success in 2024 and will be hoping to continue the momentum to prepare themselves well for the ODI World Cup in 2027. Meanwhile, Asalanka was also named the captain of the side.

West Indies international Sherfane Rutherford has been named at number six. He played some valuable knocks last season, including a century against Bangladesh in December. Azmatullah Omarzai has been named as his finishing partner. The Afghanistan all-rounder is a dependable batter and can open the bowling as well. He made 417 runs in 12 matches in 2024 and also clinched 17 wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga and AM Ghazanfar are the two specialist spinners named in the squad. They picked up 26 and 21 wickets in 10 and 11 matches respectively. Pakistan duo Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf have been named as the pacers. They picked up 15 and 13 wickets in six and eight matches respectively.

ODI Team of the Year - Saim Ayub, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, AM Ghaznafar