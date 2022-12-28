ICC announce nominees for Emerging cricketer awards 2022; three young Indians shortlisted

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY ICC announce shortlist for Emerging Player of the Year awards

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced nominees for the ICC Emerging cricketer awards 2022. In the lists released by the world's top cricket body, three Indians have made the cut across Men's and Women's cricket.

After having a spectacular year with the ball, both Arshdeep Singh and Renuka Singh have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022 and ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022, respectively. For her crucial outings with the bat, Yastika Bhatia is also named among the nominees for the Women's Emerging Cricketer award.

Other nominees for the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022 include Marco Jansen, Finn Allen and Ibrahim Zadran. Whereas in the women's list for the Emerging player award, Darcie Brown and Alice Capsey are the other two nominees apart from Renuka and Yastika.

Arshdeep Singh made his International debut less than six months ago and has moved up to the ranks in India's bowling unit. He displayed some stellar performances in the T20Is, including a memorable T20 World Cup 2022 for him. In 21 T20Is, the left-arm quick has scalped 33 wickets at an average of 18.12 and an economy of 8.17. On the other hand, Renuka Singh has been the cornerstone of the Indian women's bowling lineup in limited-overs cricket. The 26-year-old scalped eight wickets in two ODIs against England and was a vital cog in India's Silver medal win in the Commonwealth Games 2022. She has scalped 18 ODI wickets at an average of 14.88 and an economy of 4.62. She took 22 wickets in T20Is at an average of 23.95 and an economy of 6.50.

Meanwhile, Bhatia has made handy contributions in the middle order for the Indian team. Bhatia scored 41 and 31 in the lead-up to the Cricket World Cup and later registered half-centuries against Australia and Bangladesh. She partnered with Mithali Raj in an ODI World Cup match against Australia to help India post a decent total of 277. In 2022, Bhatia scored 376 runs in ODIs at an average of 25.06 and a strike rate of 73.29.

Latest Cricket News