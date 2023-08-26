IBSA World Games 2023: India men's blind cricket team wins silver medal after heavy defeat against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANAGINGCRICKET India men's blind cricket team

India men's blind cricket team settled for a silver medal after a heavy defeat against Pakistan in the final of the men's T20 cricket event at the IBSA World Games 2023 on Saturday, August 26. India failed to defend 184 runs as Pakistan recorded a dominating eight-wicket win to walk away with a historic gold medal.

The cricket game was included in the IBSA World Games for the first time and India's both men's and women's blind teams reached the finals to ensure a medal for India. Earlier today, the women's team beat Australia by nine wickets on the DLS method to claim the historic gold medal for India but the men's team suffered an embarrassing eight-wicket defeat against Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

DR Tompaki gave India a flying start with a 50-run stand with VR Dunna in the first six overs. Dunna scored 20 runs off 18 balls while Tompaki recorded 76 runs off 51 balls with the help of 11 fours. S Ramesh also added a crucial unbeaten 48 runs off 29 balls to boost India to a challenging total of 184 runs.

But Pakistan were excellent in the chase with openers M Ullah and N Ali adding quick 50 runs in just 27 balls. Indian bowlers conceded 42 runs as extra which included 28 wides. M Salman top-scored with 48* off 25 balls while B Munir played an explosive knock of 41* off 12 balls to boost Pakistan to gold medal.

PAKISTAN VI MEN Playing XI: R Khan, M Salman, Z Iqbal, MS Zaib, N Ali (c & wk), B Munir, S Haider, M Aslam, N Ullah, M Ullah, AH Nasir

INDIA VI MEN Playing XI: N Yadav, NB Tumda, M Sivasubramanian, MJ Iqbal, AK Reddy (c), VR Dunna, N Badanayak, P Jayaramiah (wk), S Ramesh, DR Tompaki, D Malik

