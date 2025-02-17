'I was a missing piece for the WPL': Deandra Dottin leaves commentators in splits after good start for GG

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/WPL Deandra Dottin has begun well in her maiden stint in the Women's Premier League for the Gujarat Giants

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has taken to the Women's Premier League (WPL) like fish to water. Dottin, who lit up the last year's Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE has brought destruction and power to the WPL with that Caribbean flavour and was the first one to admit herself that she was the missing piece for the WPL. In the two games so far in the 2025 edition of the WPL, Dottin scored a 13-ball 25 in the first match against RCB before making a telling contribution with both bat and ball in the Gujarat Giants' first win on Sunday, February 16.

Dottin picked a couple of wickets at the start of the UP Warriorz to peg Deepti Sharma's side early before finishing the game off with an unbeaten 33 off just 18 deliveries. Asked after the game, with the impact she had if she was the missing piece in the Giants' line-up given how poorly the first seasons went for the franchise.

"I was actually a missing piece for the WPL as a whole," Dottin responded while leaving the commentators Charles Dagnall, Stacy-Ann King and Deep Dasgupta in splits. "Always good to be part of the women's IPL and to get picked in the draft for the Gujarat Giants was an honour as well. Basically, I'm trying to be a lot more consistent. I'm just watching the ball for long and trying to get consistency in performance," Dotting added.

The 'World Boss' Dottin suggested that 144 wasn't going to be a challenging score and was just happy that she and her team were able to track the total in quick time. "I just think that they were probably 20-30 runs short of the total that they put on the board. So we were confident enough to go out there and back ourselves and get the 140 that they gave us," Dottin said after the Giants' first successful run-chase in WPL history in four attempts.

The star of the show for the Giants was leggie Priya Mishra with the ball, who with the dismissals of Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris in quick succession broke the back of the UP Warriorz's batting while skipper Ash Gardner smashed a second consecutive fifty and took her team over the line. The Giants will be up against Mumbai Indians in their third match of the season on Tuesday, February 18.