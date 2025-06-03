'I've never experienced cricket like this' - Rishi Sunak blown away with scenes in IPL 2025 final Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has attended the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between RCB and Punjab Kings. He is backing RCB to win the trophy and is literally blown away with more than 90000 fans watching the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ahmedabad :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have locked horns against each other in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Narendra Modi Stadium is buzzing with more than 90000 fans and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is blown away by the scenes at the venue.

He is watching a cricket match for the first time at the massive stadium and is immensely impressed with the crowd. "This is incredible, this is absolutely electric, this is my first time here, the crowd is incredible, I have never experienced cricket like this," Sunak said after the first innings ended on Star Sports.

Earlier, Sunak openly showed his support for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a post on X at the start of the match. "I'm married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team. We went to matches a long time ago and I used to cheer them on in Downing Street," Sunak had earlier said while speaking to the Times of India.

Sunak also opened up on IPL's influence on cricket, stating that the tournament has played a massive role in improving players across the world. He also pointed out that the Women's Premier League (WPL) is also becoming a brand and helping more girls getting into the sport.

"The IPL has transformed cricket. Every cricketer, everywhere, wants to play in the IPL at some point in their career now. I was at Edgbaston last week watching England vs West Indies. Jacob Bethell played a brilliant innings. The IPL has improved him as a player. It's been great for the women's game, getting more girls into the sport. But it's also a sign of the influence that India now has in the 21st century. India's passions, India's tastes now have a global impact," Sunak added.