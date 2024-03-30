'I pinch myself that I've been lucky to play with Kohli, Rohit': Cameron Green on India's stalwarts

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Playing alongside the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is a dream for numerous cricketers. The Indian stalwarts hold a pretty high distinction and are also the fan favourites. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who is part of the Indian Premier League 2024 alongside these stalwarts, has said that is very lucky to play with Kohli and Rohit.

Green has shared the dressing room with both these players. He was part of Mumbai Indians in the previous season of the tournament and is now with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing edition of IPL.

"They are both greats in the game. Every time I think about it, I'm still pinching myself that I've been lucky enough to play with two of the greats of world cricket, if not Indian cricket," Green said during a virtual interaction facilitated by RCB.

He also said that both of the players are happy to extend their helping hand to the players. "They're both equally happy to help the team win matches. They're both equally happy to give you a lot of their time, to give you information on the other team and their own experiences and what's worked for them, what hasn't," Green added.

Green also shared his learning experience with Kohli in the RCB camp. "Sometimes he taps the bat and sometimes he keeps the bat up when he goes to play (a) cricket shot. It's pretty interesting with the things that he comes up with — obviously, he's worked it out himself (as to) what works for him.

"When he wants to hit the ball really far, he taps the bat to generate more bat speed. So yeah, there's (that) one thing (but) I don't really want to give away his secrets. Though, he's good enough that it won't affect his game," Green noted.

The Aussie all-rounder also opened on his batting positions for RCB in the IPL. "I am still really fresh in my T20 career and still trying to work out where I am best suited. But I feel I have got the skill sets to bat anywhere.

“I (have) had success at the top of the order in the IPL. But at the same time, I feel like I physically have the capability to bat down the order,” said Green.