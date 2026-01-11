'I miss him': Former South Africa cricketer gives his take on Virat Kohli's 'early' retirement from Tests Former South Africa cricketer Allan Donald took centre stage and talked about the impact of ace India batter Virat Kohli on the sport. He also gave his take on the timing of Kohli's retirement from the longest format of the game.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming white-ball multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will take on each other in the first ODI at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11. With the ODI series approaching, many eyes would be set upon veteran batter Virat Kohli.

After announcing his retirement from Test and T20I cricket, ODI cricket is the only format that Kohli continues to play for India. Speaking on the impact of Virat Kohli on the sport, former South Africa cricketer Allan Donald took centre stage and gave his take on the Test retirement of Kohli.

"If there is one batter who is going to get close to Sachin Tendulkar, it would be Virat Kohli. I don't think I have ever seen a hunger in a player like Virat. I've got massive respect for him. He is just a machine. I actually miss him. I miss him in the Test match arena. I still think he's almost like an AB (AB de Villiers). You think he's retired too early. But, no doubt we will see him in the white-ball arena and in the 2027 World Cup as well,” Donald said via ANI.

Donald talked about the upcoming T20 World Cup as well

Furthermore, Allan Donald weighed in on the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 as well. The marquee tournament is all set to kick off on February 7 and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Speaking on the same, Allan Donald talked about the brilliant wickets that will be present in the upcoming tournament.

"I think India has got the best T20 wickets on the planet. I don't care. It's just so hard for any bowler. I've seen it in the IPL... who scored 124 in a powerplay? I mean, that's just ridiculous. And if you can win the inches from a bowling point of view and plot your way very carefully and smartly, then, I think it will come down to that again," said Donald.

