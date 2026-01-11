Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer on the cusp of major milestones ahead of ODI series against New Zealand With team India all set to take on New Zealand in the upcoming white-ball multi-format series, star batters Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill have the chance to achieve major ODI milestones and script history as well.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to kick off their multi-format white-ball series against New Zealand. The two sides will lock horns at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara for the first ODI of the series on January 11. Ahead of the clash, star India batters Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill have a chance to achieve major milestones.

It is interesting to note that both Iyer and Gill are close to completing 3000 runs in ODI cricket. While Iyer has a total of 2,917 runs in 67 ODI innings, Gill has a total of 2,818 runs to his name in 58 ODI innings.

It is also worth noting that both Gill and Iyer, if they complete 3000 runs in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, will become the fastest Indian player to do so. Currently, the record is held by Shikhar Dhawan, who completed 3000 ODI runs in 72 innings.

Iyer has 5 innings to complete the milestone, whereas Gill has 14 innings. The two star batters will hope to put in their best performances in the upcoming series and propel India towards a positive result against the Black Caps.

India aim for good start to ODI series

Speaking of the series, India will be taking on New Zealand across three ODIs to kick off the multi-format series. The two sides will lock horns on January 11, 14, and 18. After the conclusion of the ODIs, the Men in Blue will face the Black Caps across five T20I matches.

The T20Is are slated to be held on January 21, 23, 25, 28, and 31. While the ODI series will feature the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the T20I series could prove to be a good chance for the hosts to prepare themselves for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

