'I like doing that': Sam Konstas on reverse scooping Jasprit Bumrah for six on his Test debut

Image Source : GETTY Sam Konstas during the Test game against India in Melbourne on December 26, 2024

Sam Konstas was able to avoid all the limelight built around his debut and convert it into a memorable knock in the first innings of the fourth Test against India on Thursday. The youngster smashed a quick fifty to put Australia on a path for a big total but made the headlines for two more reasons.

He was engaged in an altercation with the game's legend Virat Kohli that definitely added spice to the India-Australia rivalry but on a positive focus, his approach against the world No.1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah was the biggest talking point of Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test.

The 19-year-old opener displayed brilliant hitting skills with a few reverse scoop shots off Jasprit Bumrah. He failed to connect the shots in his first two attempts but went on to prove his point by smashing one six and one four over third man area in the same over of the in-form Indian bowler.

Bumrah's first spell of six overs proved expensive one, probably the most expensive of his Test career. After playing a crucial role in helping Australia post 311 for 6 total on Day 1, the debutant revealed his reasoning behind going after Bumrah with aggressive and risky shots.

Konstas revealed his fear of getting out early but said that he wanted to take the pressure off by hitting the opponent's best bowler.

"I think it probably will look silly if I did get out," Sam Konstas said at the end of Day 1. "But I've worked pretty hard on that shot, and I feel like it's probably a safe shot for me really. But I think that's the beauty of being young and maybe a bit naive. I'm just trying to put pressure back on the bowler in the best way I think is, and it was good to get a few runs today."

However, Bumrah was able to make a strong comeback by taking three big wickets and improving his economy rate in the last session. Konstas pointed out that he was lucky to get away with his reverse scoop shots off Bumrah and labelled the Indian bowler as 'legend of the game'.

"I think I was just getting used to the wicket, first time facing him, getting used to his action," Konstas added. "Obviously, he beat my bat quite a few times, and [I] was lucky enough to get a few away. But it was a great contest.

"He's a legend of the game, obviously, so I was trying to put a bit of pressure on him, and it paid off today. But obviously, he took three wickets and he changed the momentum. But I think I'm always challenging myself, trying to bring the best out of myself, so just getting that contest with him and trying to take his lines away."