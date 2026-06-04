Hyderabad fire news: Massive fire breaks out in three-storey complex near Ameerpet Metro Station

New Delhi:

A massive fire broke out in a three-storey commercial complex housing a helmet bazaar near Ameerpet Metro Station in Hyderabad on Thursday, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

Seven fire tenders were deployed to the site, and firefighters were working to contain the blaze. No casualties or injuries had been reported at the time of filing this report.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and authorities said further details would be shared after the situation was fully assessed.

The incident also affected traffic movement in the area. The Hyderabad Traffic Police said vehicular movement on the stretch between Ameerpet and SR Nagar was disrupted due to ongoing firefighting and emergency response operations, leading to significant congestion.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected route and use alternative roads until normal traffic movement is restored.

Local Congress leader Nagarjuna Reddy said residents noticed smoke billowing from the building and immediately alerted emergency services. "We saw smoke rising from the premises around half an hour ago and promptly informed the fire department. The fire is now largely under control," he said.