'I have been told...': KL Rahul's reply on his batting position for 2nd Test triggers laughter in press box

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul.

Indian batter KL Rahul attended the pre-match press conference two days before the second Test match against Australia in Adelaide. With Rohit Sharma returning to the side and Shubman Gill looking fit for the second game, India's batting is set to witness some changes with the opening slot the major talking point.

Rahul opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first Test in Perth and looked one of the most comfortable batters at the crease from either team. He saw off the new ball and held one end up in the first innings when he made 26 from 74 balls, before slamming 77 from 176 in the second essay. Rahul and Jaiswal partnered for a 201-run stand for the opening wicket, becoming the first Indian opening pair to notch up a double-ton stand against Australia Down Under. There are reports that Rohit can sacrifice his opening position.

Rahul was asked what position he would be batting in the second Test as Rohit now returns to the Playing XI. The wicketkeeper batter gave a reply which left the press box in laughter. "I have been told, but I have also been told not to share. You will have to wait for Day 1 or maybe when the captain comes here tomorrow," Rahul said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the Adelaide Test.

Rahul also stated that he just wants to be in the Playing XI and the slot does not matter to him. "Anything (opening or middle order). I just want to be in the playing XI, which means wherever you go there and bat and play for the team," he said.

Rahul highlighted that he has batted in several positions and now has an idea of how to go about his business at different slots. "I have batted in many positions. Earlier it was a bit of a challenge, not technically but mentally about how to play those first 20-25 balls. How early can I attack? How much do I need to be cautious? Those were things that were tricky early on. But now that I have played in Tests and ODIs all over the place, it has given me an idea of how I want to manage my innings," he said.