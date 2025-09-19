'I have become like Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav at toss as he forgets team changes against Oman Suryakumar Yadav won the toss as India opted to bat first against Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. In a hilarious moment, Suryakumar forgot the changes he made to the team for the clash.

New Delhi:

India face Oman for the first time in international cricket as the two lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in the Asia Cup 2025 on Friday, September 19.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first, which is the thing that the team has not done so far in their first two matches. In a pretty humorous moment at the toss, both India and Oman captains forgot the changes they had made to their teams for the clash.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav admitted that the team made twin changes to the side that defeated Pakistan by seven wickets; however, he remembered only Harshit Rana coming in. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh is the other change as Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy made way for them.

At the toss, SKY joked about forgetting the Playing XI, referring to Rohit Sharma's habit of occasionally forgetting team changes.

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition, and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice, and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit (laughs)," Surya said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Jatinder also forgot the changes he made. "I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young, lack exposure but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset. We have two changes," Jatinder said.

Oman's Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav