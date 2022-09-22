Hyderabad: Stampede outside Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium; chaotic scenes for India-Australia tickets

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian fans cheer for their team

Highlights The last T20I match will be played at Hyderabad on September 25, 2022

Hyderabad is hosting international cricket match after three years

Hyderabad: Team India is currently playing against Australia in a three-match T20I series. As per the schedule, the first two matches are to be hosted by Mohali and Nagpur and the final T20I will be played in Hyderabad. This is the first time in three years that international cricket returns to Hyderabad. The final T20I game of the series will be played in Hyderabad on September 25, 2022. For three years in a row now, Hyderabad has been bereft of any international cricketing competition.

The third T20I that will be played in Hyderabad can be a very crucial one as far as the series and the Indian cricket team's fate is concerned. If the Indian team somehow manages to win the second T20I at Nagpur, Hyderabad will witness a series decider. The city of Hyderabad last hosted any kind of International cricket in the year 2019. The Indian citizens love cricket, there is no second thought about it and the passion with which the game is followed in the largest democracy of the world is just unmatched. Fans started to gather at 5 am outside the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium as everybody wanted to have a pass to watch the match. According to the management, tickets were to be sold late in the day. Till the time the counter opened, there was a sea of fans waiting outside the stadium just to book a seat for themselves.

The situation led to traffic congestion and the fans were just baffled by how the Hyderabad Cricket Association handled matters. Seeing the situation go out of hand, the police had to intervene and had to disperse the crowd who were chanting slogans against Hyderabad Cricket Association. The entire ticketing sale process is being handled by Paytm but as far as the online bookings go, a few fans accused the company of not giving them any kind of information regarding the online sale of tickets.

