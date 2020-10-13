Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: How to watch IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK live match on Mobile

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK: In the match 29th of Dream 11 IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad will next lock horns with Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday in Dubai. Hyderabad suffered a heartbreak defeat in their last game against Rajasthan Royals, where Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia snatched victory from Orange Army's jaws. While, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are going through a rough phase in IPL this season after back to back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The main concern for the CSK side is the lacklustre form of their batsmen, especially the ones in the middle-order. While openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis look good with the bat, the others have let the side down, including Dhoni. Neither Ambati Rayudu nor Kedhar Jadhav have made any impact while N Jagadeesan, who had replaced the latter, had impressed everyone with his gritty knock. CSK batters will have to tighten their belts for Tuesday's contest as the SRH bowling attack has been quite effective so far.

SRH's T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed have been doing well despite the absence of experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Spinner Rashid Khan has led the bowling attack with aplomb, giving away runs at a miserly rate. Hyderabad skipper David Warner and opener Jonny Bairstow have been among the runs and even Manish Pandey showed signs of getting back his touch with a scintillating 54 against Rajasthan Royals in their last game. Moreover, they have the services of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson in the middle-order but the side misses a genuine power-hitter in their lower middle-order.

Here are the details of How to watch IPL 2020 live match online on Mobile

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK on Disney+ Hotstar

You can watch live IPL match online on your mobile phones at Disney+ Hotstar application. To watch IPL match on Disney+ Hotstar app, the user has to buy a subscription of the application. The Premium version is available at INR 1499/year while the VIP version is priced at INR 399/year.

IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK live match free on Hotstar VIP

The users can also watch the live IPL match online free on Hotstar VIP with select prepaid recharge plans including the Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599.

