How much prize money will India and Pakistan get in WTC 2023-25? ICC, on Thursday (May 15), announced the prize money for the third edition of the World Test Championship (WTC). The winner is set to take home a massive amount of Rs 30.82 crore while the runners up will get Rs 18.49 crore. But how much will India and Pakistan get? Here are the details

New Delhi:

For the first time since its inception in 2019, India have not qualified for the final of the World Test Championship for the first time. In the earlier two WTC Finals, India faced New Zealand and Australia, respectively, and lost both. In the 2023-25 edition, they finished third with Australia and South Africa making it to the summit clash. With less than a month to go for the WTC Final, the ICC announced a massive prize pool.

The winners and runners-up will take home a massive amount of Rs 30.8 crore and Rs 18.49 crore, respectively. At one stage, India were the favourites to make it to their third consecutive WTC Final, but they lost 0-3 to New Zealand at home and then 1-3 to Australia away, only to get knocked out of contention.

After finishing in third position, India will get a prize money of Rs 12.33 crore. Interestingly, the prize money is double compared to the earlier WTC editions when India finished the runners-up.

Moreover, Pakistan's prize money is only 33% that of India's, having finished last in the WTC 2023-25 edition. They finished in ninth place with a PCT of only 27.98, even below Bangladesh and West Indies and their prize money is the least among all teams - Rs 4.11 crore.

Notably, due to the tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan have not faced each other not only in the WTC but also in the Test format since the 2007-08 season. Moreover, after the recent war-like situation between them, there is no chance of bilateral series happening between the neighbouring countries.

Here's the detailed prize money every team will win in WTC 2023-25: