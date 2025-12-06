How many runs does Virat Kohli need to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in ODI history? After two back-to-back centuries, Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 65 runs off 45 balls in the third ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The 37-year-old made 302 runs in the three-match series, and moved an inch closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in ODI history.

Visakhapatnam:

Star India batter Virat Kohli has played some brilliant cricket in the ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa. After back-to-back centuries in Ranchi and Raipur, he once again lived up to his potential in the third ODI in Visakhapatnam, smacking an unbeaten 65 runs off 45 balls, as India sealed the series 2-1.

With that, Kohli has moved closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs in ODI cricket history. Notably, the 37-year-old has made 302 runs in the recently concluded series, and with that, he has now amassed 14557 runs to his name in the format. To cross Tendulkar’s record for most runs in the format, Kohli needs 3869 runs. The Master Blaster, as he his popularly known, has played 463 matches in his career, scoring 18426 runs.

Can Kohli surpass the legendary record? It looks difficult but not impossible. India will be playing nearly 45 ODIs, including the ODI World Cup 2027, so it could be possible that Kohli bridges the gap well and may even surpass the legend, with the kind of form he is in.

Most runs in ODIs

Player Runs Sachin Tendulkar 18426 Virat Kohli 14557

Kohli names his favourite knock of the series

Kohli named the Ranchi knock his favourite among the three innings he played against South Africa. Reflecting upon that, the former captain added that he hasn’t played a game since the Australis series, but even so, he hit some good shots in the first ODI, and that gave him the confidence for the rest of the series.

“The first one at Ranchi because I hadn't played a game since Australia. Just to come out and you know when you start hitting the ball well. And also, just how your energy is on the day. You just feel so confident of taking risks. And when they come off, of course, it unlocks, as I said, that zone as a batsman which you are craving for. So, Ranchi was very special for me because it just opened me up in a way that I haven't felt for a while. I am just grateful for how these three games have gone,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.