How many more T20Is will India women play before T20 World Cup 2026?

New Delhi:

India women's team is currently in action in a crucial T20I series against South Africa as the T20 World Cup 2026 looms large. The global showpiece will begin on June 12 and is set to take place in England as 12 teams will battle it out for the glory for the first time.

Having won the ODI World Cup 2025 and ending their long-awaited wait for an ICC title, the Women in Blue are aiming for another World Cup in what will be a double delight. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team is giving its all for the elusive title, having suffered several near-misses in the T20I format too.

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The Women in Blue finally opened their account in the five-match T20I series against the Proteas after bagging the fourth T20I at The Wanderers by 14 runs. While, they have lost the series already, the visitors look to make the most of these outings.

"We know now series is not in our hand but it's only about showing good approach in the these two matches and really happy the way we played today and hopefully we will continue," Kaur had said after the fourth T20I.

India will be facing the Proteas in the fifth and final match of the series on Monday, April 27 before they head back home. The Women in Blue will then head to England for the final stretch before the T20 World Cup kicks in. India will play in a three-match preparatory T20I series against England, which will be crucial in helping them to acclimatise to the conditions.

India women's remainder of T20I schedule:

IND vs SA - 5th T20I at Benoni on April 27

IND vs ENG - 1st T20I at Chelmsford on May 28

IND vs ENG - 2nd T20I at Bristol on May 30

IND vs ENG - 3rd T20I at Taunton on June 2

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