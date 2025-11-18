How many matches do India need to win to qualify for WTC Final? Team India slipped to fourth spot after losing to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They currently have a PCT of 54.17 after playing eight matches, winning four, losing three and drawing one. Here's what India need to do to qualify for WTC Final:

New Delhi:

India started their campaign in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with the five-match series against England away from home. The team, led by Shubman Gill, fared well to level the series 2-2 and also defeated the West Indies 2-0 at home in the following series. However, not many expected them to lose the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, especially after they were set the target of 124 runs in the fourth innings.

As things stand, India are in fourth place in the WTC points table with a PCT of 54.17 with four wins, three losses and one draw in eight matches. After qualifying for the final of the first two editions, India missed out in the previous cycle (2023-25) after a series of losses to New Zealand at home and Australia away. The team will be hoping to make it to the summit clash at Lord's in the ongoing cycle but will have to pull up their socks especially after losing to South Africa in the previous Test.

So, can India dream of qualifying for the WTC Final in 2027? Well, the chances, despite the recent loss, still look realistic. Let's see:

What do India need to do?

India are scheduled to play a total of 18 matches in the WTC 2025-27 cycle and have already played eight of those. To be sure of qualification without depending on any other results, a team needs to win at least 11 matches. Team India have won four matches and will need at least seven wins or six wins and a draw would also do for them out of the next 10 matches to make it to the WTC Final.

A total of 11 wins and a draw would mean 136 points for India out of 216 in the ongoing cycle, which would give them a PCT of 62.96. A PCT of above 60 is deemed enough for teams to qualify for the WTC Final. South Africa and Australia qualified for the summit clash in the previous WTC edition with the PCT of 69.44 and 67.54, respectively. They were the only two teams with a PCT in excess of 60.

This makes it clear that India will have to win at least seven (or win six and draw one) out of the remaining 10 Tests to qualify for the WTC final.

India's remaining fixtures in WTC 2025-27 cycle

1 Test vs South Africa - home (starting from November 22 in Guwahati)

2 Tests vs Sri Lanka - away (in 2026)

2 Tests vs New Zealand - away (in 2026)

5 Tests vs Australia - home (in Feb-Mar 2027)

Also Read