How is India's record in at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai ahead of third Test match against New Zealand? Check here

India are set to face New Zealand in the third and final Test match of their home series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from November 1 onwards. The Indian team has already conceded the series, bringing an end to its 12-year-long streak at home. The Men in Blue are now have a task cut out as they look to avoid a series whitewash at their own den.

No team has whitewashed India at home in a series of three or more matches. South Africa has earlier swept India in a two-match series 2-0 but when the sample size goes larger, the Men in Blue have not been clean-swept until now.

After playing in Bengaluru and Pune, the two teams now head to Mumbai for the final match. As they gear up for the third round of the series, here is India's record at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the red-ball format.

Team India's not-so-great record at Wankhede Stadium

Team India has a fine record at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai but it is not-so-great. They have played 26 Tests at the iconic venue since 1975 and has won 12 of them. The Indians have lost seven games with seven games ending in a draw.

India have lost only one match in their last five appearance at the Mumbai-based venue. Their only defeat in the previous five matches, incidentally, came against England in 2012, when India suffered their last Test series defeat at home before the recent one to New Zealand.

The hosts were blown away in that game. After making 327 on the back of Cheteshwar Pujara's century, the hosts conceded an 86-run trail with centuries coming from the willows of Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen. The Indians were bowled out for a mere 142 in the second innings and lost the game by 10 wickets as the Three Lions chased the 57-run target with ease.

The last match played at the iconic venue has some history attached to it. The last game at the Wankhede Stadium was between India and New Zealand where Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets in the first innings in December 2021. Ajaz had become the first New Zealander and only third in the history to take all 10 wickets in an innings. However, India won the Test by a huge margin of 372 runs.

India's record at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai:

Matches Played: 26

Won: 12

Lost: 7

Drawn: 7