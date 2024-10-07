How have Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy's debuts in IND vs BAN 1st T20I hurt LSG and SRH in IPL? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy.

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy made their International debuts as they won the T20I caps in the India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I on Sunday, October 6. The two Indians came into the team after impressive performances in the Indian Premier League 2024 where Mayank plays for Lucknow Super Giants and Nitish plies his trade meaning for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mayank, the tearaway pacer, was loved by many for his express deliveries in north of 150 kph. He holds the record for the fastest ball in IPL 2024 when he delivered a 156.7 kph thunderbolt against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On his debut too, the speedster produced an impressive performance when he became just the third Indian bowler to begin his T20I career with a maiden in his first over.

Mayank also took a wicket in his quota of four overs as he removed the veteran Mahmudullah. Meanwhile, Nitish also bowled a couple of overs and remained unbeaten helping India register a big win in the game. While they made decent debuts in the Indian colours, their IPL franchises - LSG and SRH - have been hurt.

This is due to the retention slabs ahead of the IPL mega auctions. Had they have not made their India debuts, the players could have been retained for a much lower price but now the IPL franchises will have to pay them much more.

According to the rules, a franchise "can retain a total of 6 players from their existing squad. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option." According to the slabs, the franchises can retain the first player for Rs 18 crore, second for Rs 14 crore, third for Rs 11 crore, fourth for Rs 18 crore and fifth for Rs 14 crore. The IPL has brought back the uncapped player rule under which a player can be retained for Rs 4 crore.

So, if both the players would have remained uncapped, the franchises could have retained them for Rs 4 crore but as they are now capped, the teams would have to shower more money on the players.

Notably, Mayank was picked by the Lucknow-based franchise for Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2023, while Nitish was roped in for Rs 20 lakh too by SRH in IPL 2023 auction.

India registered their biggest win in terms of balls remaining while chasing a score of over 100 in a T20I match. The Men in Blue chased down 128 in just 11.5 overs with Hardik Pandya scoring an unbeaten 39 from 16 deliveries.