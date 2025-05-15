How are temporary player replacements in IPL 2025 different from regular replacements? Explained BCCI has allowed franchises to pick temporary replacements for players who are not returning to play IPL 2025 due to personal reasons or national commitments. However, these replacements are different from regular replacement players picked by teams. Here we explain the matter in detail.

New Delhi:

Availability of overseas players has been the talking point ever since the BCCI announced the revised schedule of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the final set to be played on June 3, players from Australia, South Africa and England are doubtful due to WTC Final and England vs West Indies ODI series.

Interestingly, few players who don't have national commitments are also not coming for the remainder of the IPL season due to personal reasons. To deal with this unprecedented situation, the BCCI came up with a provision of temporary replacements. The teams will be allowed to sign replacements for the players not returning for the remainder of the IPL season. However, the franchise will not be able to retain those replacement players.

For example, if Mitchell Starc opts to skip the rest of the IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals will be given a chance to sign his replacement. However, the replacement player will only be able to play for Delhi in IPL 2025. DC won't be allowed to retain him in IPL 2026. Instead, the concerned player will have to register for the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2026. At the same time, DC will have the option to retain Starc for the next season.

"Due to non-availability of certain players due to national commitment or personal reasons, or injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament. This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement Players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026," IPL COO Hemang said in an email to the franchise.

What happens to the replacement players signed before IPL 2025 was suspended?

It is clearly mentioned in the email to the franchise that the replacement players signed from this point onwards will not be eligible to be retained for the next season. This means the replacement players signed before the IPL 2025 was suspended are available for retention for the teams.

For example - Chennai Super Kings signed a plethora of injury replacements - Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel - and they will be allowed to retain these players if they wish to.

"The replacements which were approved or taken before the suspended period will be eligible for retention ahead of 2026 player auction," Amin further wrote in the email to avoid any ambiguity.