How Afghanistan and Bangladesh can knock Australia out of T20 World Cup 2024 to reach semifinals?

India have qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals as they have hammered Australia in their last Super Eight clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday, June 24. The Men in Blue have reached their fifth T20 WC semifinal and have booked the rematch of the 2022 T20 WC against England.

Australia's chances of reaching the semis are hanging by a thread as they are now heavily dependent on the result of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh game. The Aussies needed to win the game to keep their realistic hopes of reaching the final four alive but now the other two teams have a chance to knock the Aussies out of the tournament.

India are undefeated with six points from three matches in the Super Eight, while Australia have two points in three matches. Afghanistan have two points too but have an extra game at hand. Bangladesh are yet to open their mark in two matches but are also in the fray to reach the semis. Australia are still in second with a better NRR than Afghanistan, who are in third. Afghanistan and Bangladesh will face each other in the final Super Eight game at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

Here's how Afghanistan and Bangladesh can knock Australia out

Afghanistan and Bangladesh both stand a chance to knock Australia out of the T20 World Cup 2024. While it is tough for Bangladesh, it is simple for Afghanistan. The Afghans need only a win against Bangladesh and not have to worry about the margins. If they beat Bangladesh by any margin, Afghanistan will knock the Aussies out and book their place in the semis.

Bangladesh can still qualify for the semis. But they need to beat the Afghans by a margin of 62 runs (if they score 160). If they do so, Bangladesh will not only open their account but will surpass Afghanistan and Australia to take the second spot in the points table. If Bangladesh win by a margin lesser than this, Australia will reach into the semis along with India from Group 1