Hong Kong create unwanted record in the field during Asia Cup 2025 clash against Afghanistan Hong Kong registered a major unwanted record in the Asia Cup during their clash against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan batted first and made 188/6 on the back of Sediqullah Atal's unbeaten 73 off 52 balls and Azmatullah Omarzai's 21-ball 53-run knock.

New Delhi:

Hong Kong created a major unwanted record in their Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash against Afghanistan on Tuesday, September 9. Hong Kong, looking for their first win in the history of the tournament, have registered an all-time unwanted feat in the Asia Cup in the clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Yasim Murtaza-led Hong Kong team dropped were pretty bad on the field as it dropped five catches in the first innings. These are the most catches dropped by a team in an innings in the T20 Asia Cup.

Meanwhile, Sediqullah Atal was particularly given many reprieves as he was dropped thrice, which is the joint-most in a T20I since 2021.

Afghanistan scored 188/6 batting first on the back of Sediqullah Atal's unbeaten 73 off 52 balls and Azmatullah Omarzai's 21-ball 53-run knock.

Omarzai scores fastest fifty for Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Omarzai scored the fastest-ever fifty for Afghanistan in T20I cricket. He got to the mark off 20 balls with five sixes and two fours in his innings.

The record previously jointly belonged to Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib. Nabi had hit a fifty off 21 balls against Ireland in 2017, while Naib had scored a 21-ball fifty against Indian in 2024.

Fastest fifties for Afghanistan in T20Is:

1 - Azmatullah Omarzai: 20 balls vs Hong Kong in 2025

2 - Mohammad Nabi: 21 balls vs Ireland in 2017

3 - Gulbadin Naib: 21 balls vs India in 2024

4 - Najibullah Zadran: 22 balls vs UAE in 2016

5 - Hazratullah Zazai: 22 balls vs Ireland in 2018

Afghanistan's Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Hong Kong's Playing XI:

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan