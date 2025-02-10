Monday, February 10, 2025
     
History! Matthew Breetzke breaks world record on ODI debut as depleted South Africa smash 304 against NZ

Bereft of first-choice players for the tri-series opener against New Zealand, South Africa smashed a competitive score of 304 runs riding on Matthew Breetzke's record-breaking 150 on debut in Lahore on Monday, February 10. New Zealand have already won a game against Pakistan in the series.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Feb 10, 2025 14:37 IST, Updated : Feb 10, 2025 14:37 IST
Matthew Breetzke slammed a 148-ball 150 on his ODI debut
Image Source : AP Matthew Breetzke slammed a 148-ball 150 on his ODI debut against New Zealand in the second match of the tri-series in Lahore

South Africa openers Matthew Breetzke smashed records on his ODI debut as the Proteas handed caps to four first-timers for the first time in one game in the format in their opening game of the tri-series against New Zealand. Missing their first-choice players due to SA20 knockouts, South Africa fielded a depleted playing XI but Breetzke, who has 58 List-A matches to his credit, decided to turn up on a foggy morning at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and became the first player in history to smash a 150 on ODI debut.

Breetzke, who has played 10 T20Is for South Africa and is on the heels of his first-ever IPL season with the Lucknow Super Giants, started cautiously before settling into his innings. Since the wicket was mostly flat, Breetzke slowly got into his innings and after notching up his maiden hundred, went berserk. The last 50 runs came off just 19 deliveries for Breetzke as he went past Desmond Haynes to achieve the highest score by a debutant in ODIs. Haynes scored a magnificent 148 on his debut against Australia almost 47 years ago.

Highest individual score on ODI debut

150 (off 148) - Matthew Breetzke (SA vs NZ), Lahore 2025

148 (off 136) - Desmond Haynes (WI vs AUS), St John's 1978
127 (off 127) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG vs IRE), Abu Dhabi 2021
124 (off 126) - Colin Ingram (SA vs ZIM), Bloemfontein 2010
124 (off 116) - Mark Chapman (HK vs UAE), ICC Academy, Dubai 2015

It was a period of five overs when the Proteas scored 66 runs as the wheels seemed to be coming off for New Zealand. However, the Black Caps, who began the tri-series with a win against Pakistan at the very same venue, pulled it back in the last few overs after Breetzke departed immediately following his 150. 

Wiaan Mulder chipped in with a classy 64 as South Africa pushed the total just beyond 300. However, it is a good wicket and New Zealand piled on 330 runs in the last game, hence they can't be ruled out just yet. On the other hand, this might be the first and last game for Breetzke on this tour with the first-choice players set to return in the next game onwards on February 12. Has Breetzke done enough for South Africa to retain him in the squad and probably for the Champions Trophy as well?

