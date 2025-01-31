Himangshu Sangwan reacts after dismissing Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli (left) and Himangshu Sangwan (right)

Virat Kohli’s return to domestic cricket soon turned into a nightmare. There was plenty of hype and excitement in the air as thousands of fans gathered at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to watch the star India cricketer bat. However, to their disappointment, the 36-year-old departed after scoring only six runs. Railways’ Himanshu Sangwan sent him back to the pavilion after delivering a peach of a delivery on Day 2 of the match.

After dismissing Kohli, Sangwan celebrated with full enthusiasm, which eventually invited trollers on the internet to take a dig. Meanwhile, Sangwan was over the moon following the dismissal and called it the most important wicket of his life. He also highlighted that Kohli is an inspiration to the whole country, which made the dismissal more special.

“It is the most important wicket of my life. It goes without saying. Virat Kohli is an inspiration to the whole country,” Sangwan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Kohli struggled with off-stump deliveries throughout the Australia series. Seven out of eight times, he walked back after edging an outside offside delivery. When asked if Railways prepared for such a plan against the India great, Sangwan noted that they didn’t design anything for a particular batter. However, they were aware that Delhi would have played an attacking brand of cricket and for the same reason, they wanted to bowl in that region.

“We did not plan for one particular batter. Majority of the Delhi batters like to attack so our plan was stick to channel bowling and draw the outside edge,” Sangwan said.

After Day 2, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) felicitated Kohli for his immense contribution to Indian cricket and for becoming only the third player from the union territory to play 100 Test matches. Meanwhile, the Ayush Badoni-led side is leading by 93 runs after Day 2 and will be hoping to get the job done