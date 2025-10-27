High-riding Bangladesh feel the heat to step up after Asia Cup as T20 World Cup sits on horizon Bangladesh have won four T20I series in a row and are looking for their fifth straight series win. However, they endured a blip in the Asia Cup 2025, having failed to make it to the finals. With the T20 World Cup approaching, the Bangla Tigers would look to keep their run going.

Bangladesh face the West Indies in a three-match T20I series as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Having fallen short in the Asia Cup 2025 by not making the finals, the Bangla Tigers are still riding on a high, having whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in a T20I series.

Bangladesh have won four T20I series in a row now and are hunting for the fifth on the trot. They had defeated Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands before the Asia Cup before blanking Afghanistan 3-0. Meanwhile, the Windies are at the other side of the spectrum, having lost their last seven T20I bilateral series.

However, the Bangla side would still be feeling the heat as they build themselves for the T20 World Cup 2026. They have not defeated the Windies in a home T20I series since 2011/12, when they last beat them 1-0 in the only T20I. The Windies beat them in 2012 1-0 in the only T20I and then defeated them 2-1 in a T20I series in 2018/19.

Bangladesh would need to fine-tune their team and build a strong squad around their core for the T20 World Cup. They had an impressive Asia Cup but could not have made it to the final. They had come from a tough group to reach the Super Four, edging past Afghanistan in the league stage and also beating Sri Lanka in the Super Four.

But they could not get the better of Pakistan in their last Super Four clash and could not make it to the final.

Bangladesh have threatened to punch above their weight but have not been able to keep the same consistency in global tournaments as they have blown hot and cold. They made it to the Super Eight in the last T20 World Cup in New York and the Caribbean, where they could not win a single clash in the Super 8, even losing to the semifinalists Afghanistan.

However, as the new World Cup inches closer, they would look for a better performance and take momentum from the four series wins. They would also want to shrug off the blip in the Asia Cup as they face the Windies in a three-match T20I series, which starts on Monday, October 27, in Chattogram.

Bangladesh's squad for T20I series: Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib