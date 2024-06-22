'Hey BCCI...': Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus has a request after India-South Africa T20 series announcement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will be travelling to South Africa for a four-match T20 series in November and Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus has a request

Team India is set for a blockbuster international calender for the second half of 2024 which includes a couple of Test series at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand, an away Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a four-match T20 tour of South Africa. Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the four-match series on Friday, June 21 as the Indian team will be travelling to the rainbow nation for the second year in a row for a white-ball assignment.

The matches are set to be held on November 8, 10, 13 and 15 in Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion and Johannesburg respectively. With the series sandwiched between two Test assignments for India, a second-string side is likely to play the Proteas in a short series. As the BCCI also confirmed the schedule, Nambia skipper Gerhard Erasmus had a request to the Indian cricket board.

"Hey @BCCI , warm-up in Windhoek?," asked Erasmus on Twitter (now X) suggesting the Indian board for its men's team to play a couple of T20Is against Namibia.

Namibia won just one game in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Group B against Oman. Erasmus was one of the few captains of associate nations to appeal for more games for them against the full-member nations through the year for them to improve and compete better in these global competitions alongside. Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas and Scotland captain Richie Berrington also echoed similar sentiments as both their sides faced a Round 1 exit in the tournament.

India's schedule is packed even after the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue will take on Zimbabwe immediately after the competition in a five-match series starting July 6. The five-match series will be followed by a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka where the two teams will be playing three T20Is and as many ODIs.

For Namibia, they will have to play the regional qualifiers to qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka.