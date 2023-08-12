Hello 100, we'd like to report a case...: Cop rattles batter's stumps with fiery pace, MI share video - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB A cop was seen rattling the batters' stumps in the nets

Cricket is probably the most followed sport in India. From kids, youngsters to adults, everyone follows the sport, has probably played it in his/her childhood and whenever get the chance, don't hesitate to roll their arms or have a hit with the bat. A police officer's love for the game has taken over the internet and the whole country as he was seen bowling at a high pace and rattling stumps for fun.

The video was shared by the five-time champion Mumbai Indians on Twitter (X) and it has become a rage on social media. The cop was seen steaming in, in his uniform with a superb action and the batters just didn't have any answer to his fast bowling. The video had him bowling to a few batters and the result on each of the three deliveries was the same - stumps cartwheeling.

Mumbai Indians gave a shoutout to the cop with a witty caption, "Hello 100, we'd like to report a case of fiery pace." The fans and users all over social media have been left stunned by the cop's accuracy as they suggested that he was bowling almost unplayable deliveries.

Watch the video here:

Mumbai Indians despite missing Jasprit Bumrah for the whole season and England pacer Jofra Archer for the majority of IPL 2023, reached Qualifier 2 but ran into a marauding Shubman Gill, who was batting like a dream in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

