Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'He'll be a great leader for our team': PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting on signing Shreyas Iyer at mega auction

'He'll be a great leader for our team': PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting on signing Shreyas Iyer at mega auction

Punjab Kings splashed a huge sum of Rs 26.75 crore on IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Punjab Kings head coach Rivky Ponting, who has worked with Shreyas at Delhi Capitals, has opened up on the singing.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2024 23:04 IST
Ricky Ponting.
Image Source : IPL Ricky Ponting.

Punjab Kings broke the bank for IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer after signing the star batter at a whopping price of Rs 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. PBKS came into the auction arena in Jeddah with the biggest purse among all teams with Rs 110.5 crore in their bag as they had retained only Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. 

Iyer was among the initial ones onto the auction table and unsurprisingly, teams went big for him before PBKS successfully picked him for a huge sum of Rs 26.75 crore. PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting, who has previously worked with Shreyas at Delhi Capitals, has opened up on the signing.

"I wanted to work with Shreyas. I've worked with him before and he is a great guy and a great player. He'll be a great leader for our team if we decide to go that way, which I'm pretty sure we probably will. And obviously, he was the championship-winning captain last year. So there are lots of great things about bringing him to Punjab," Ponting told Star Sports.

Apart from Shreyas, PBKS made some more high-profile signings in Yuzvendra Chahal and bringing back Arshdeep Singh through Right to Match. "They splashed 18 crore for both the players. Ponting opened up rationale behind picking them for hefty amounts. Yuzi is the highest-quality Indian spinner in the auction, so, we wanted to fill certain gaps with the best players we possibly could. And yes, we spent a bit of money to get there, but what we're trying to do is rebuild this franchise basically from the ground up and you can't do that without the best players.

"So, we felt so far that the auction's gone exactly the way we wanted. We've got a bit of work to do in the back half this afternoon, but that's the fun of it," he added.

"We had certain targets coming into the auction as every team does. Arshdeep was obviously the first one," Ponting said. "He's been in our franchise for a number of years. I was really keen to get him back. Left-arm fast bowler, obviously, with a great skill set with the new ball and the old ball and, you know, one of India's leading wicket-takers in T20 cricket. So he was a perfect fit for us," Ponting said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X