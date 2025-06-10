Heinrich Klaasen to continue as Seattle Orcas captain in MLC despite shoddy run in 2024 Heinrich Klaasen, who retired from international cricket last week, didn't have the best of the seasons last year in the Major League Cricket leading the Seattle Orcas and will be keen to turn it around in 2025. Orcas kick their campaign off against the defending champions, Freedom, on June 14.

Heinrich Klaasen will continue to lead the Seattle Orcas for the second season in a row in the Major League Cricket (MLC), despite the below-average results in 2024. Klaasen, who just retired from international cricket last week, didn't have the greatest of IPLs by his standards and will be keen to turn it around for the Orcas, who finished at the bottom of the table, a season after being the runners-up in the inaugural edition of the MLC.

“It’s an honor to lead the Seattle Orcas,” Klaasen was quoted as saying in an Orcas statement. "I’ve watched the rise of MLC closely, and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this journey. We’ve got a fantastic group of players, passionate fans, and big ambitions — I can’t wait to help turn things around this season," he added. Apart from Klaasen, left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh has been appointed as vice-captain, being an experienced local cricketer in the USA and Venugopal Rao, GM Cricket Operations at the Orcas reckoned, will be key.

"We're excited to have Klaasie back at the helm," Rao said. "He’s a natural leader with a fierce will to win and has consistently delivered — both individually and as part of successful teams — in some of the world’s most competitive T20 leagues. His presence lifts the entire squad, especially the younger players.

"And with Harmeet stepping in as his deputy, we have a leadership duo that blends international pedigree with local insight — a combination that can truly elevate this team," he added.

With the reinforcements in the form of David Warner, Sikandar Raza, Shimron Hetmyer and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who had a terrific T20 World Cup here last year among the overseas and the likes of Aaron Jones, Jessy Singh, Shayan Jehangir and Steven Taylor as domestics, Orcas will hope that the role of the dice falls in their favour this time around.

Orcas kick their campaign off against the defending champions, Washington Freedom, on June 14 at the Oakland Coliseum in California.