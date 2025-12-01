Heather Knight to serve as London Spirit's general manager in women's The Hundred 2026 Heather Knight is appointed as London Spirit’s first Women’s General Manager, skipping next year’s Hundred. She’ll support coaching staff and on-field leaders while remaining committed to England, combining her playing experience with a step into sports administration.

London:

Heather Knight is set to step into a new off-field role with London Spirit, taking up the position of the franchise’s first Women’s General Manager ahead of next year’s Hundred. The former England captain has decided to forgo playing in the tournament, focusing instead on supporting the team in a strategic and technical capacity. Her responsibilities will include advising the coaching staff and serving as a sounding board for the on-field leadership team during matches, working closely with London Spirit’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat.

"I'm delighted to take up this new role with London Spirit. I have absolutely loved my time at the franchise, as a player and also as a coach in last year's edition of The Hundred,” Knight said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Knight’s move comes as speculation grows that she may consider a broader reduction in her playing commitments following the 2026 T20 World Cup on home soil. Despite the transition, she remains contracted with England for another year and plans to play a pivotal role in both the T20 World Cup and the first Women’s Test match at Lord’s against India in July.

“I am still very much committed to and passionate about playing for England and Somerset, but this is a huge development opportunity for me. It gives me the chance to learn from one of the best minds in the global game, in Mo, and broaden my experiences outside of my playing career. I am so excited for everything to come, on and off the field, in 2026,” she added.

Knight served as mentor-cum-coach in 2025

Knight’s appointment builds on her experience from the 2025 season when she acted as a team mentor and coach while recovering from a serious hamstring injury. The former captain, who led London Spirit in the first four editions of The Hundred and guided them to the 2024 title, brings both playing and leadership expertise to the role. She lost the England captaincy in March 2025 after a nine-year stint and had battled a hamstring tendon tear in May, yet still finished as England’s leading run-scorer at the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, compiling 228 runs at 48.00 with a strike rate of 85.71.

Knight has long anticipated a future in sports administration, completing a Master's of Leadership in Sport in 2023 at the Institute of Sports Humanities, with a dissertation exploring the balance between international cricket and domestic franchise growth in the women’s game