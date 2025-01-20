Heather Knight creates history, Ellyse Perry registers all-time Australia record in Women's Ashes 1st T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry.

In major twin records in T20I cricket, Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry created history during the first T20 game in Women's Ashes 2025. The stalwarts have registered massive milestones in the first game at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Monday, January 20.

Heather Knight created the record for captaining England in most T20Is across men's and women's games when she stepped on the field in Sydney. The opening T20I of the Women's Ashes was Knight's 94th game as England skipper, making her go past Charlotte Edwards' record of 93 games as in charge of the England team.

Knight has a strong record as captain in the T20I set-up with 71 wins in her 93 outings. Edwards had belted 68 matches as skipper out of 93 outings as captain.

Eoin Morgan holds the record for most matches captained by an England player in men's cricket. Morgan has led the Three Lions in 72 T20I games, winning 42 of those.

Most matches as captain for England men's and women's teams:

1 - Heather Knight: 94 matches

2 - Charlotte Edwards: 93 matches

3 - Eoin Morgan: 72 matches

4 - Jos Buttler: 46 matches

5 - Paul Collingwood: 30 matches

Ellyse Perry creates an all-time Australia record

Meanwhile,, star all-rounder Ellyse Perry created an all-time Australian record during the first T20I against the Three Lions. Perry has become the most capped Australian player in WT20Is, surpassing captain Alyssa Healy, who missed the T20I game due to foot soreness. She is also in doubt for the remainder of the Ashes.

This was Perry's 163rd T20I game, going past Healy, who had won 162 caps. Perry is overall fourth in the list, behind Harmanpreet Kaur, Suzie Bates and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Players to play in most T20Is:

1 - Harmanpreet Kaur: 178 matches

2 - Suzie Bates: 171 matches

3 - Danni Wyatt-Hodge: 168 matches

4 - Ellyse Perry: 163 matches

5 - Alyssa Healy: 162 matches

6 - Nida Dar: 160 matches