Heather Knight becomes eighth women's cricketer to register special milestone Heather Knight became the eighth woman to play 300 international matches during England’s World Cup clash vs India in Indore. She was presented a special jersey by Isa Guha. England won the toss and chose to bat, with Ecclestone and Bell returning to the XI.

Indore:

In a landmark moment for women’s cricket, England’s seasoned all-rounder Heather Knight became only the eighth cricketer in history to feature in 300 international matches. The milestone was reached during England’s high-stakes ODI World Cup 2025 clash against India at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19.

Knight, who has been a pillar of consistency and leadership in English cricket for over a decade, now adds her name to an illustrious list of players who have achieved this rare feat across formats.

The 33-year-old’s international journey spans 14 Test matches, in which she has amassed 970 runs at an impressive average of 42.17. In the shorter formats, she has featured in 132 T20 Internationals, scoring 2,331 runs at a strike rate of 121.46. Sunday’s mch marked her 154th ODI appearance, in which she has already accumulated 4,163 runs, underlining her importance in England’s middle order.

A more-than-handy bowler as well, Knight has claimed 84 international wickets with her off-spin, often providing crucial breakthroughs for her side in all formats.

Meanwhile, she was gifted a special customised shirt by the management with 300 written on the back. Former cricketer Isa Guha presented her the jersey ahead of the match.

Women cricketers to play 300 international matches:

Suzie Bates Harmanpreet Kaur Ellyse Perry Danni Wyatt-Hodge Charlotte Edwards Mithali Raj Sophie Devine Heather Knight

England opt to bat first

England won the toss and elected to bat first in Indore. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt explained that the surface looked tailor-made for the batters to succeed and they wanted to capitalise on that. England also brought back Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell in the playing XI.

“We would like to have a bat. We would like to most of the fresh pitch and hopefully get a big total on the board. I hope so (it is the best batting pitch) and the outfield will be lightning quick, we have to do a lot of work in the field to stop the ball getting away. We have got Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell coming back into the side. They are ready to go and excited to be back,” Sciver-Brunt said.