'He needs an off-season': Glenn McGrath gives his take on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath recently came forward and talked about what India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah needs to do to manage his workload better after he was released from India's squad amid the fifth Test against England.

New Delhi:

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath recently came forward and opened up on India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management. It is worth noting that Bumrah’s workload has been one of the most discussed topics in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, and the ace pacer only played three out of the five tests in the series as well.

Speaking on the same, McGrath opined that Bumrah needs an off-season to not get himself injured. While analysing his bowling, while stating that what Bumrah does is unique and exceptional, it takes a heavy toll on his body, and hence proper rest is required for him.

"His whole action is different to a lot of fast bowlers. He’s got a slow run-up and the last few steps just really accelerate him through the crease. He’s got hyperextension, and he’s just got a great wrist,” McGrath said at the MRF Pace Foundation.

"Unfortunately, what he does is pretty tough on the body. Especially when you’re playing a lot of cricket, there’s no time to have an off-season. He really needs to get a lot stronger physically and fitter to put up with the stresses of fast bowling. And he needs an off-season. It will get him strong through the season,” he added.

McGrath advised India to develop other pacers to manage Bumrah’s workload

Furthermore, Glenn McGrath once again emphasised the fact that team India needs to build their other pacers in hopes of managing Bumrah’s workload better. He opined that Bumrah bowling in the maximum number of games would depend on the other Indian bowlers as well.

"You want your best bowler bowling. And he’ll want to bowl all the time. If he’s just bowling in short spells, then the batting team know they just can get through the three or four overs and then they’re away. So it depends a lot on the other bowlers,” McGrath said.