Former Zimbabwe pacer Henry Olonga has put all the speculations surrounding Heath Streak's sudden demise to bed. After confirming the news of Streak's passing Olonga took to 'X' formerly Twitter to update the cricketing world that the former Zimbabwe captain is alive.

Olonga posted a screenshot of what seems to be a conversation between him and Streak on WhatsApp and mentioned that the Zimbabwe legend is alive.

"I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga wrote.

The veteran allrounder is one of the finest players to represent the Chevrons in the international circuit. He was also appointed the skipper of the team in 2000 for the first time but decided to step down from his role because of the tension with the board and overwhelming responsibilites. He was given the role again in 2002 but that didn't fruitfy either and was marred by political turmoil and social unrest in the country.

The right-arm pace bowling allrounder made his ODI debut against South Africa at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru on November 10, 1993. His Test debut came a month later in Karachi against Pakistan. Streak played 65 Tests for the Chevrons and aggregated 1990 runs in addition to claiming 216 wickets. His ODI numbers are also impressive as the allrounder bagged 239 scalps and accumulated 2943 runs in the format.

He called time on his international playing career back in 2008 after deciding to sign a contract with the Indian Cricket League (ICL). After reconcilialtion with the board he was appointed the bowling coach of the senior men's team. Earlier, this year it was reported that Streak was undergoing treament for cancer.

