He definitely didn't say 'well bowled': Siraj presents his side of story on Travis Head dismissal episode

India's Adelaide debacle might have taken place due to the batting failure in both innings as the visitors couldn't last a cumulative of 80 overs across two innings, however, the day-night Test may be remembered infamously for the Mohammed Siraj-Travis Head duel. The episode got stretched unnecessarily off limits through players' own versions, crowds booing the Indian pacer at the Adelaide Oval and social media reactions.

"I jokingly said 'well bowled' to him. It probably [went] a little bit far, that's why I'm disappointed in the reaction I gave back but I'm also going to stand up for myself," Head said after he visibly chirped a couple of cuss words at Siraj after the pacer celebrated his dismissal in his face. Siraj was hit for a four and a six and Head was inching closer to his 150. Head's wicket was really crucial at that moment and Siraj's stare directly in Head's eyes probably didn't end up well.

"Like to think in our team we wouldn't do that. [It's] not the way I'd like to play the game and feel like my teammates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did," Head added. However, Siraj was disappointed by Head's words saying that the batter didn't definitely told him 'well bowled' and reckoned that he was lying about it in the press conference.

"It was a great battle going on [with Head] and he batted really well," Siraj told Star Sports Hindi before the third day's play. "When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I bowled him, I just celebrated and he abused me and you saw that on TV too. I only celebrated at the start, I didn't say anything to him. What he said in the press conference wasn't right, it's a lie that he said 'well bowled' to me. It's there for everyone to see that that's not what he said to me.

"We respect everyone, it's not like we disrespect other players. I respect everybody because cricket is a gentleman's game, but what he did wasn't right. I didn't like it at all," Siraj added.

Siraj and Head were seen reconciling when the former came to bat on the third and final day of the Test match. After Australia sealed the victory the duo embraced each other, probably leaving what happened on the field then and there. Australia levelled the series 1-1 with India needing to respond back in Brisbane now.