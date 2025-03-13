Having the WPL is the best thing that has happened to the Indian women’s cricket team: Jemimah Rodrigues Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues opened up on the impact the Women's Premier League (WPL) has had on the domestic cricketers. The DC vice-captain believes that the players are now better prepared to play under pressure situations.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has been a game-changer for the Indian domestic cricketers. After consistent performances in the tournament, the likes of Sanjeevan Sajan, Saika Ishaque and Kiran Navgire among others were called to the national team and the trend is likely to continue with Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali and Minnu Mani among others having a stellar season in 2025.

Senior India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues too was happy with how WPL has progressed and helped the domestic players. She noted that it is the best team to happen to India’s women’s cricket team as players are now more suited to play in pressure situations. She stated that domestic cricket has also become competitive as 390 runs were chased in one of the 50-over matches.

“Having the WPL is the best thing that has happened to the Indian women’s cricket team. These are the kinds of matches you want to play, the kind of pressure situation you want to be and these are the kinds of things actually challenge you and get the best out of you. I still remember that after the first WPL, the domestic tournaments got so much better. After the next one, it got even better. After this one, I can’t wait to see where it’s going to go,” Jemimah said while responding to India TV’s question.

“Just a few months back, 390 was chased in a domestic match - which has never happened before in a 50-over game in domestic cricket. I think that’s just the impact the WPL has had,” she added.

The 24-year-old also noted that it has also helped the senior cricketers as they now have a better understanding of how to play under pressure. She added that it has become easier to figure things out and believes it to be a massive impact that WPL has had in three years of its existence.

“We as the Indian women’s cricket team can get better by playing these pressure matches again and again and again. That’s when you figure out that this is what you do in these situations. So, once you go back and play for India, I’m sure that’s going to help in those situations. It will be like, ‘I have done it in the WPL, I can do it again’. I think that’s the kind of impact the WPL has had,” Jemimah said.