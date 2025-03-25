'Having played for 7 years, sudden change was emotional': Siraj opens up on RCB exit, Champions Trophy snub Mohammed Siraj being the third retention apart from Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in 2022 for RCB, played seven seasons for the franchise in the IPL but was released this time around ahead of the new cycle. Siraj will be playing for the Gujarat Titans after being picked for Rs 12.25 crore.

Mohammed Siraj was among several high-profile names amidst the pre-auction exodus from their previous IPL teams. The list included the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jos Buttler, Ishan Kishan and last year's IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer. While some were part of their previous teams in the previous cycle, the likes of Siraj and Kishan were part of RCB and Mumbai Indians for seven seasons and nine in the case of Pant. Hence, naturally, it was an emotional exit for Siraj from RCB and he admitted that it was different.

"I did get a bit emotional when I put this jersey on for the first time," Siraj told BCCI. "Having played for RCB for seven years, the sudden change got me a bit emotional but it doesn't feel like I am in a new team. The environment is pretty good, there is freedom for the players and hence, I am excited to get going," Siraj added while mentioning that he has done well with the new ball at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and it is a venue where the faster bowlers get some assistance.

Siraj said that being with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna and Ishant Sharma, the Titans have probably one of the best fast bowling attacks and was excited to get going with a new team and under Shubman Gill, under whom he played for India A.

Made peace with the CT snub

The Hyderabad pacer also spoke about the Champions Trophy snub as despite being part of the Indian setup across formats in the last few seasons, Siraj wasn't in India's 15 for the ICC event but he eventually made peace with it, looking at how wickets in Dubai eventually played.

"When you play for your country, it is a completely different feeling and boosts the player's confidence. A professional player wants to represent his country in an ICC event and win at least one title till the time he is playing," the T20 World Cup winner said.

"Rohit Bhai did what was better for the team. He has so much experience. Where the games were going to take place [Dubai], I knew that the fast bowlers might not be used that much and spinners will do the heavy lifting. Since I have been playing continuously, I utilised this break to work on my fitness and bowling, rested and spent some time with my family and we won the Champions Trophy as well so, nothing better than that," he added.

India played four spinners in the attack and eventually took a good call as the highest total in five games at the venue didn't cross 270. India won the trophy after beating New Zealand in the final.