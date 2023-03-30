Have you asked him?: Steve Smith talks about captaining RPS in IPL 2017 with MS Dhoni in it

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Steve Smith

Steve Smith took over the captaincy of Rising Pune Super Giants in 2017, and to everyone's shock, he was asked to lead in MS Dhoni's presence. Not only did the decision shock experts and fans, but it also shook Steve Smith, who said, " It was like, have you spoken to MS about this?

RPS reached the final of that season but fell agonisingly short of winning the title by just one run. Recalling his experiences of captaining the RPS and how Dhoni played a big role in that season, Smith told Star Sports, "When I got the call to say that they wanted me to captain, it was a little bit daunting. But that season, MSD was just wonderful. You know, he helped in any way that he could and, he's a terrific guy. It was a great experience being able to captain him, but also very daunting as well."

Talking about the roller coaster of emotions he went through, Smith said that wasn't expecting such a thing with MS already in the side. "Yeah, I didn't really know what to expect initially, you know, MS had captained every team he played for, obviously throughout the IPL with Chennai, every season should I say. But yeah, when they came and asked me, I was a little bit shocked at first, and then I didn't really know what to say. It was like, have you spoken to MS about this? This is a little bit strange from my side, but after we sorted everything out, MS was just wonderful."

"And the way he helped me and helped guide that team that year was incredible. And yeah, I couldn't thank him enough. He was someone that I was bouncing ideas off. You know, being behind the stumps, he's got a great, great view of the game. He understands the angles really well and obviously playing in India also, you know, it's his home and he understands those conditions as well as anyone would," he added.

The Australian further spoke about what he has been able to learn and emulate from Dhoni over the years. "I think just the calmness that MS shows, we saw it throughout his career, just how calm he was. It didn't look like he was flustered by any emotions or anything like that. And that's certainly something that I've taken in not just in that season, but just watching him go about his business in the prior years, just how calm and relaxed he was. And you know, at times I can get quite agitated and things like that. So you know, I have to try and keep myself as calm and as sort of levelheaded as I can. And yeah, that's certainly something that I learned off of MS."

Steve Smith will be part of the commentary panel for IPL 2023, while Dhoni, as usual, will lead CSK, in what can, in all probability, be his last season.

