‘Have to talk to secretary’ - Rohit Sharma accidentally spills beans on BCCI’s new policy on family guideline

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed strict guidelines on the players after a humiliating 3-1 defeat to Australia earlier in the month. With that, India were also ruled out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final race. Following that, the BCCI officials issued new guidelines where the players are not allowed to be accompanied by their family for more than 14 days in a long tour and they have also made it mandatory for each cricketer to feature in domestic cricket among other rules such as that none of cricketers are allowed to bring in their managers, trainers or chefs for a series or tournament.

Amid this, India captain Rohit Sharma was heard speaking to chief selector Ajit Agarkar about the new guidelines. He noted that multiple cricketers have contacted him with the new family guideline and the 37-year-old stated that he will be speaking to the new BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia about the same.

“I will have to sit for another one, one and a half hours after this (press conference). I will have to meet the secretary and discuss these new family thing and other. Everyone is asking me to..,” Rohit told Agarkar in a viral video.

Interestingly, the Nagpur-born denied reports of any new guidelines in the press conference. He however later mentioned that each team follows a set of rules and added that each player is aware of what to do and how to handle themselves.

“Who has told you about these rules? Has it come from the official handle? Let it come, and we will talk,” the captain said in the press conference. “It's not a school, it's not a punishment. We have some rules and when you are playing for the national team, you following the rules. These are not school kids. These are superstars. They know how to handle themselves. But, at the end of the day, you play for your country. So you need to follow some rules. There were a lot of rules that were in place. You keep on refining it,” he added.