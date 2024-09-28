Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone pummel Australia in rain-hit clash at Lord's, level series 2-2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England smashed 312 runs in just 39 overs, which proved to be too much at Lord's as they levelled the series

England exhibited a sparkling all-round show to level the five-match ODI series against Australia at Lord's, in a remarkable comeback having lost the first couple of games. Captain Harry Brook led from the front with a rapid 87 off just 58, following up his maiden ODI century with Liam Livingstone rubbing salt into the wounds of the visitors with a 25-ball half-century as England amassed 312 runs after the match was reduced to 39 overs-per-side due to multiple spells of rain in the capital city of London.

312 proved to be too much in the end at Lord's with its dimensions and slope as Australia needed to go after the English bowler from the outset and with the ball doing a bit under the lights, the pace trio of the hosts was a handful. Matt Potts was the star of the show with four wickets but Jofra Archer, if on song, which he was on Friday night, was a treat to watch. As many as nine wickets fell to the pacers and Australia were subjected to their fourth-biggest loss in ODIs on the margin of runs.

Travis Head got off to a flyer yet again keeping Australia on course with some belligerent hitting. However, his stay was cut short by Brydon Carse as he missed a shortish delivery on the leg stump. In the very next over Potts got rid of Steve Smith and the procession never stopped.

Archer came up with a wonder ball which moved away just a touch to disturb Mitchell Marsh's off-stump and the Australian captain stood his ground not believing what just happened. The trio of Carse, Archer and Potts worked in a partnership as Australia skittled out for a paltry 126.

Brook was named the player of the match for his knock, which set up the game for the hosts earlier. England got off to a sedate start and even though Phil Salt got out after scoring just 22, he did well enough to get through the powerplay before Ben Duckett and Brook took charge. Duckett continued his outstanding form across all formats to really lay into the Australian bowling line-up with Sean Abbott being taken to the cleaners.

Brook and Jamie Smith then took apart the spinners Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa to force Marsh to try something different and nothing worked. Once England had Australia by the collar, they didn't leave it and the visitors were left asking for mercy by the end, especially how Liam Livingstone finished the innings.

Livingstone, who earned an ODI recall based on his T20 exploits in the recent series, treated Mitchell Starc like a club-level bowler smacking 28 runs including four sixes and a four off the final over of the innings. Livingstone remained unbeaten on 27-ball 62 as he helped England end on a flourish and ended Australia's hopes of a comeback.

From 2-0 up to 2-2, Australia will require a staggering return to form to win the series as England ride on a high to Bristol for the decider.