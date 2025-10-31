Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana achieve Women's World Cup milestones during India's dramatic semis win Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a critical role in taking the massive run-chase deep for India, alongside Jemimah Rodrigues, who eventually won it for the Women in Blue against Australia in the World Cup semifinal. Harmanpreet and her deputy achieved huge World Cup milestones during the clash.

Navi Mumbai:

Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur were at the front and centre of India's all-time heist against Australia in the second semi-final as the Women in Blue qualified for the World Cup final after eight years. It wasn't the most eye-pleasing performance, but it was a satisfying one as India pulled off the highest-ever run-chase in the Women's ODI history. Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 127, smashing a first century in successful run-chases in Women's World Cup knockouts, while Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana achieved huge milestones during the clash.

Harmanpreet, who was involved in a match-defining partnership of 167 runs with Jemimah, scored crucial 89 runs off just 88 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and two sixes. Those 10 boundaries took Harmanpreet beyond 100 fours for the tournament. Harmanpreet needed just two boundaries to get to the milestone, which she did at the start of her innings.

Harmanpreet got to the milestone, soon after Mandhana, who also completed 100 fours in the Women's World Cup. Mandhana needed just one boundary in the game to get to the landmark and the Indian vice-captain did it during her 24-run knock, in which she hit a couple of boundaries. Mandhana and Harmanpreet became 11th and 12th players to complete 100 fours in Women's World Cup and are the only Indians on the list, apart from former skipper Mithali Raj.

Most fours in Women's World Cup history

158 - Charlotte Edwards (England), in 28 innings

150 - Suzie Bates (New Zealand), in 31 innings

147 - Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), in 23 innings

132 - Alyssa Healy (Australia), in 19 innings

131 - Mithali Raj (India), in 36 innings

116 - Meg Lanning (Australia), in 22 innings

113 - Karen Rolton (Australia), in 22 innings

113 - Tammy Beaumont (England), in 26 innings

108 - Harmanpreet Kaur (India), in 29 innings*

108 - Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), 23 innings

101 - Smriti Mandhana (India), in 24 innings*

100 - Sarah Taylor (England), in 22 innings

While Jemimah anchored the innings, the critical contributions from Deepti Sharma (24 off 17) and Richa Ghosh (26 off 16) need to be acknowledged as they eased the pressure of Indian No 3, who was top-notch, during a knock for the ages by any Indian player in a World Cup knockout game.

India will be up against South Africa in the final of the Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai, on November 2.