Harmanpreet Kaur not selected in ICC's team of the tournament after Women's World Cup 2025 ICC announced the team for the Women's World Cup 2025 today after India won the tournament for the first time in history on Sunday (November 2). World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not been selected in the team, while 3 Indian players are picked.

The ICC announced the Women's World Cup team of the tournament today, naming South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt as the captain. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur, who led India to World Cup glory, has been dropped, even as three other Indian players have been picked in the team.

Smriti Mandhana and Wolvaardt are the openers of the team who plundered runs at will throughout the mega event. Mandhana amassed 434 runs at an average of 54.25 with a century and two fifties, while Wolvaardt finished as the leading run-scorer of the competition with 571 runs, including a century in the semi-final and final.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who played the innings of her life in the semifinal against Australia, is picked at number three. She scored an unbeaten 127 to help India chase down the record target of 339 runs and before that, she had also scored 76 runs in the game against New Zealand that sealed India's place in the knockouts.

Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, and Nadine de Klerk are five all-rounders in the line-up who stunned oppositions with both bat and ball throughout the tournament.

Two key spinners round up ICC's team of World Cup

Sophie Ecclestone and Alana King are the two spinners in this team who accounted 16 and 13 wickets respectively for England and Australia. Sidra Nawaz is the only Pakistan player in the team who is also the wicketkeeper. Nat Sciver-Brunt, England skipper, is the 12th player of the team picked by ICC as she scored 262 runs and also picked nine wickets.

ICC Team of Women's World Cup 2025

Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone

