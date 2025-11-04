R Ashwin ruled out of Big Bash League 2025-26, before maiden stint - here's why Former India spinner R Ashwin will be missing the 15th edition of the Big Bash League, his maiden stint, due to an injury. Ashwin, having retired from Indian cricket and the IPL, was set to embark on an overseas T20 league journey, starting with the Big Bash League, but that seems to be delayed now.

Sydney:

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin has been ruled out of the 2025-26 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) due to a knee injury he sustained in Chennai, while preparing for the competition.

“I’m gutted to miss BBL 15. My focus now is recovery and coming back stronger," Ashwin said in a Sydney Thunder statement. "I’m grateful to the Thunder family and the fans for the warmth they’ve already shown me. Trent (Copeland) and the entire management made me feel part of the club from our very first conversation," Ashwin added, while hoping to travel to Australia to be around the group, even if that means he won't be able to play the upcoming season.

"If rehab and travel plans allow, I’d love to be around the group later in the season and meet the fans. Wishing both Thunder teams a big year," Ashwin added. Trent Copeland, Thunder General Manager, was gutted after learning about Ashwin's injury, especially since the prospects it would have opened had the 39-year-old been part of the tournament.

"Everyone at Sydney Thunder was devastated to learn of Ash’s knee injury, that has ruled him out of BBL 15, and we wish him well in his recovery. From the moment we first spoke with Ash, his commitment to Thunder was clear. We are hopeful of welcoming him into our dugout for part of BBL 15, introducing him to our fans at events and building a long-term relationship.

“While disappointing for the club, we have built two championship-contending squads and expect to continue the progress of recent seasons in WBBL 11 and BBL 15. We can’t wait to get back in front of our fans in Western Sydney for two massive campaigns," he added, while expressing his excitement given the strength of the squads at his disposal ahead of the new BBL and WBBL editions.

Sydney Thunder squad for BBL 15: Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (ENG) Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Shadab Khan (PAK), Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Blake Nikitaras, Adian O'Connor, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner