Mithali Raj once revealed Indian Women's team's shocking match fee during World Cup 2005, Know details The Indian Women's team won a massive prize money of Rs 41.77 crore after winning the World Cup for the first time. Moreover, the players also earned Rs 6 lakh per match throughout the mega event. How much did the Indian team earn during Women's World Cup 2005? Know details

New Delhi:

The Indian Women's team created history on Sunday, winning the World Cup for the first time as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final. They won the massive prize money of Rs 41.77 crore, the highest ever, among men and women, in a World Cup. Moreover, even the players earn Rs 6 lakh per ODI, on par with the men's cricketers. However, Mithali Raj had once revealed the shocking amount she and her team earned during the World Cup in 2005 when India reached the final.

For the uninitiated, India played in their third World Cup final on Sunday. They had reached the summit clash of the mega event in 2005 and 2017, only to lose to Australia and England, respectively. India's reaching the final of the World Cup in 2017 was a breakthrough moment for Women's cricket in India, but the 2005 World Cup wasn't even televised. The team had done well under Mithali Raj's captaincy, only to finish as runners-up, as they couldn't chase 215 runs.

No annual contracts in 2005 for Women's cricketers

Earlier this year, in July, Mithali Raj revealed the way the Women's cricket team struggled even to earn money in the World Cup 2005 while stating that each player got only Rs 1000 per match during the mega event. They played eight matches and earned Rs 8000 in the World Cup as India reached the final for the first time.

"We didn’t have annual contracts back then. Even match fees weren’t a thing for us. I think when we became runners-up in the 2005 World Cup, we got ₹1,000 per match. We played eight matches, so we received ₹8,000 in total," Mithali had said while speaking to Lallantop. At the time, women's cricket in India was managed by the Women's Cricket Association of India (WCAI) - an independent body that functioned without much financial backing.

"We didn’t get match fees because there was no money in the sport. The association itself didn’t have funds, so where would the players get paid from?" Mithali added.

