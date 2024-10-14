Harmanpreet Kaur becomes India's leading run-scorer in women's T20Is, surpasses Meg Lanning in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed back-to-back fifties in the Women's T20 World Cup

Team India were rendered on the brink of elimination from the Women's T20 World Cup after a close 9-run loss to six-time champions Australia in Sharjah on Sunday, October 13. Deepti Sharma and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tried their best but losing three wickets in the first seven overs while chasing 152 runs didn't help. Harmanpreet stayed unbeaten on 54 off 47 till the end but couldn't take her side over the line as India kept losing wickets and succumbed to pressure yet again in a big game in the second innings.

The Indian women's team may not have won but Harmanpreet on a personal level achieved a couple of massive batting feats during her knock. Harmanpreet with 3,576 runs to her name became the second-highest run-getter in women's T20Is and the top run-scorer for India as she surpassed her deputy Smriti Mandhana (3,568) while going past legendary Meg Lanning on the captains' list.

Harmanpreet now has 2,646 runs to her name as captain in women's T20Is. Suzie Bates is at the top of the list in women's T20Is scoring 4,498 runs while Chamari Athapaththu leads the captains list having scored 2,750 runs.

Most runs in Women's T20Is for India

3576 runs - Harmanpreet Kaur (in 157 innings)

3568 runs - Smriti Mandhana (in 139 innings)

2364 runs - Mithali Raj (in 84 innings)

2142 runs - Jemimah Rodrigues (in 91 innings)

2045 runs - Shafali Verma (in 84 innings)

Most runs in Women's T20Is as captain

2750 runs - Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka)

2646 runs - Harmanpreet Kaur (India)

2619 runs - Meg Lanning (Australia)

2529 runs - Charlotte Edwards (England)

2014 runs - Suzie Bates (New Zealand)

Bates will have an opportunity to extend her lead as New Zealand take on Pakistan in the final Group A match, a clash on which India's qualification chances depend on.