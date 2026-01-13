Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian cricketer to achieve major feat in WPL history as Mumbai beat Gujarat Harmanpreet Kaur starred with an unbeaten 71 to lead Mumbai Indians to a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026. She became the first Indian to score 1000 WPL runs as Gujarat’s late surge proved insufficient.

Navi Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur played some phenomenal cricket in the clash against Gujarat Giants in the ongoing WPL 2026. Chasing 193 runs, the hosts were put in some trouble early on, but once Harmanpreet walked out to bat the DY Patil Sports Academy, the complexion of the match completely changed and she was well supported by Nicole Carey, who made an unbeaten 38 runs off 23 balls as Mumbai registered a seven-wicket victory.

Notably, Harmanpreet made 71* runs off 43 and with that, she became the first-ever Indian cricketer to complete 1000 runs in WPL history. Overall, she became the second after Nat Sciver-Brunt to register the milestone. Current UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning stands third on the list of most runs in the tournament, slightly short of the fourth-figure mark.

Most runs in WPL history

Player Runs Nat Sciver-Brunt 1101 Harmanpreet Kaur 1016 Meg Lanning 996 Elysse Perry 972 Shafali Verma 887

Batting first, Gujarat had a gala night, as Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali were on song in the middle. The Australia international played the role of an anchor, scoring an unbeaten 43 runs off 33 balls, while Bharti wreaked havoc, smacking 36* off 15. Earlier in the innings, Beth Mooney set the tone for the team, scoring 33.

Gujarat struggled heavily in the middle phase and that arguably cost the game in the end. Debutant Ayushi Soni made just 11 runs off 14 balls, and she was forced to retire out for Bharti to come in. The late firework from the India cricketer helped Gujarat post a respectable total on the board, but it wasn’t defendable enough.

Mumbai register their biggest-ever win

Mumbai registered their highest-ever successful chase in WPL history against Gujarat on January 13. Batting at three, Amanjot Kaur set the tempo of the game, scoring 40 runs, before Harmanpreet went berserk. None of Gujarat’s plans were materialised as the India captain seemed to be in a different zone. Notably, this was also the second-highest chase in WPL history. RCB hold the top spot.