Pakistan shatter 43-year-old record to register biggest ODI win over Australia down under

A sensational spell of fast bowling from Haris Rauf followed by a fluent batting display from Saim Ayub helped Pakistan beat Australia in the 2nd ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 8. Player of the Match (POTM) Rauf, set up the series-levelling nine-wicket win with a searing spell of 5/29 and demolished the Australian batting order.

Notably, Pakistan have registered their biggest ODI win against Australia in Australia in terms of both balls (141 balls) and wickets (9) remaining. Previously, Pakistan's biggest ODI triumph over Australia in Australia had come in Sydney on December 17, 1981, by six wickets. Their previous best ODI win over Australia in terms of balls remaining (73 balls) had come in Lahore on April 2, 2022

Records broken or created by Pakistan after their win over Australia in Adelaide

Biggest ODI win for Pakistan over Australia in terms of balls to spare (141 balls) Biggest ODI win for Pakistan in terms of balls remaining on Australian soil (141 balls) Biggest ODI win for Pakistan in Australia in terms of wickets remaining (nine wickets) First ODI win for Pakistan vs Australia in Adelaide in the 21st century Highest opening partnership between Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique (137 runs)

More to follow...............