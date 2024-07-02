Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman among Pakistan players to get NOC from PCB for T20 leagues

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Haris Rauf

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed providing No Objection Certificate (NOC) to 12 of their players for different T20 leagues and County Championship. Mohammad Amir is the only player among them to turn up in County Championship for Derbyshire from July 4 to 20. As many as three players will play in the second edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) from July 4 to July 28.

Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan will be featuring in MLC that is set to commence on July 5 and will conclude on July 28. Interestingly, there is a mention of Amir playing in County Championship but not of Imad Wasim featuring for Seattle Orcas in the PCB press release. Both players took back their international retirement for the recently concluded T20 World Cup but Pakistan got knocked out in the group stage and it is still not clear if they will continue playing for the country.

The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) got underway on July 1 (Monday) and four more players from the country will feature in the tournament. Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Hasnain (not centrally contracted) will turn for different teams in the tournament.

Two players who are not in the scheme of things for Pakistan - Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood - have also been granted permission to play in the World Championship of Legends, the tournament in which mostly retired players like Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle among many other stars are taking part.

Another Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman has got the NOC from the board to feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) that is to be played from August 29 to October 6. He is set to play for new franchise Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Imad Wasim and Amir are also set to play for the same team but again, there is no mention of them getting NOC for the same. For the unversed, PCB allows its centrally contracted players to feature in only two T20 leagues apart from Pakistan Super League (PSL).

List of Pakistan players to get NOC from PCB:

Abrar Ahmed – Major League Cricket – 4 to 28 July

Fakhar Zaman – Caribbean Premier League – 29 August to 6 October

Haris Rauf – Major League Cricket – 5 to 28 July

Mohammad Amir – County Cricket – 4 to 20 July

Mohammad Haris – Lanka Premier League – 1 to 21 July

Mohammad Hasnain (non-centrally contracted player) – Lanka Premier League – 1 to 21 July

Salman Ali Agha – Lanka Premier League – 1 to 21 July

Shadab Khan – Lanka Premier League – 1 to 21 July

Sharjeel Khan – World Championship of Legends – 3 to 13 July

Sohaib Maqsood – World Championship of Legends – 3 to 13 July

Usama Mir – The Hundred – 23 July to 20 August

Zaman Khan – Major League Cricket – 4 to 28 July